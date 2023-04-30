DOLLARAMA CONFIRMS FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND HOSTING OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 15, 2023

MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via live audio webcast.

All shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2023, regardless of geographic location, will be able to listen to the live audio webcast and submit questions. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast.

For additional information on how to attend the Meeting online and on the procedure to appoint a proxyholder, cast votes and submit questions, shareholders are invited to consult the 2023 Management Proxy Circular and other proxy-related materials, available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://materials.proxyvote.com/25675T. Regardless of whether shareholders can attend the Meeting via the live audio webcast, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Dollarama will also release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, covering the period from January 30, 2023 to April 30, 2023, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast.

Annual General Meeting Details

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DOLR2023

Webcast replay will be available until June 6, 2024 in the "Investor Relations - Events – Archives" section of Dollarama's website.



First Quarter Call Details

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/ndtvfr3s


Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484


Access Code: 7834235#

Webcast replay will be available until June 6, 2024 in the "Investor Relations - Events – Archives" section of Dollarama's website

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,486 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 440 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

favicon.png?sn=MO00945&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-confirms-fiscal-2024-first-quarter-results-release-date-and-hosting-of-virtual-annual-shareholders-meeting-301825243.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO00945&Transmission_Id=202305151835PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO00945&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.