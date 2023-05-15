EES Has $6 Million in Q1 Revenues

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 15, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE) today announced its unaudited financial results of operations for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023.

"We have begun 2023 with strong results. Our sales revenues are up 37.5% over the first quarter 2022. Our gross profit was up 29.5% over the first quarter 2022. We posted these results despite lower average oil prices for the period and a conservative capital expenditure approach from producers." said CEO Leon Joyce. "We expect higher oil prices later in 2023 with strengthening demand for our products," added Joyce.

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

  • EES sales revenues increased $1,651,300 or 37.5% from $4,400,600 for the First Quarter 2022 to $6,051,900 in the First Quarter 2023. Gross profit was up $723,800 or 29.5% from $2,450,200 in the First Quarter 2022 to $3,174,000 in the First Quarter 2023.
  • Operating expenses increased by only $447,300 or 20.4% from $2,188,700 in the First Quarter 2022 to $2,636,000 in the First Quarter 2023, which reflects a proportionate drop in selling and general and administrative costs.
  • EBITDA was $1,961,900 in the First Quarter 2023 compared to $550,400 for the First Quarter 2022.
  • Net income for the First Quarter 2023 was $1,357,400 compared to $265,500 in the First Quarter 2022. EES net income and EBITDA for the First Quarter 2023 were substantially aided by employee retention credits of $1,015,300.

Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, EES had working capital of $7,036,600 versus $5,571,100 for December 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities during First Quarter 2023 was $1,395,100 versus cash provided of $353,200 in First Quarter 2022.

Outlook

Joyce stated, "The US oil and gas industry has been slow to engage in 2023. The year 2022 had an average WTI price of $95 per barrel and today WTI is $72 per barrel. But market reports indicate a growing Chinese economy will push world demand. We expect domestic producers to increase investment activity to rates comparable to or higher than 2022. With these expectations, our oil and gas outlook is upbeat, and we anticipate continued improvement in its results of operations."

About EES

Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE) based in Edmond, Oklahoma, participates in the oilfield chemical, anti-corrosive coatings and biotech industries. EES was established in 1991 and management has over 200 years of combined experience in blending, manufacturing and packaging custom liquids and solid chemicals for the oil and gas, farm and ranch, and agricultural industries. Additionally, EES has expanded to manufacture coated oil and gas pump barrels, OMRI-certified liquid fertilizer, and other products and applications for specialized anti-corrosive coatings, and enzyme system technologies. Please visit the company's website at www.eesokc.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Energy and Environmental Services actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Energy and Environmental Services expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CG01145&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ees-has-6-million-in-q1-revenues-301825253.html

SOURCE Energy and Environmental Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG01145&Transmission_Id=202305151853PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG01145&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.