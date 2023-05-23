The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of The Walt Disney Company (“Disney” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2022, Disney released its fourth quarter and fiscal year end October 1, 2022 financial results, revealing that the Company had missed analysts’ estimates by wide margins on both the top and bottom lines. Specifically, revenue grew to $20.15 billion, below estimates of $21.36 billion. Sales were $20.2 billion, which was about $1 billion below analysts’ projections. The Company’s DTC segment, which includes streaming services Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and Hotstar, reported an operating loss of $1.47 billion. The Company also reported a decline in its average revenue per Disney+ subscriber.

On this news, Disney’s stock price fell $13.15, or 13.2%, to close at $86.75 per share on November 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

