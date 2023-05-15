FLASK Expanding Communication With Users to Enhance Participation-driven NAODA Platform

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2023

  • NAODA to host communication session with modular interoperability protocol Connext
  • NAODA will also unveil additional POP badges reflecting user feedback, including the new 5-star POP badge 'Beta Master'

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web 3.0 and gaming platform creator FLASK has announced that it will enhance its participation-driven Game-Fi platform NAODA (http://naoda.xyz/) by further strengthening communication with users, creating an even more inclusive and user-friendly platform that is accessible to everyone.

Photo__FLASK_Expanding_Communication_With_Users_to_Enhance_Participation_driven_NAODA_Platform.jpg

Today, NAODA and Connext Network - a modular interoperability protocol that lets users build secure crosschain apps - will host a communication session with NAODA users through Twitter Spaces. The session is an opportunity for users to share opinions and feedback about their experiences on the platform.

This will be followed by the unveiling of additional NAODA Proof of Participation (POP) badges that reflect user feedback. POP is NAODA's Soulbound Token (SBT) and serves as credentials for participating in community and gaming activities.

One of the newly announced 5-star POP badges is the 'Beta Master,' which is only issued to users who have actively participated in NAODA's beta version. As a token, Beta Master gives its holders more influence over participation-driven platform operations and a bigger say in the platform's development to reflect the company's gratitude for their contribution to the beta stage.

"We feel that enhancing user engagement is one of the key elements in providing unique experiences on NAODA," said Byoung-jae Lee, CEO of FLASK. "We are prioritizing the expansion of communication opportunities alongside various blockchain companies, and this includes FLASK and Connext's recent Twitter Spaces session."

About FLASK

FLASK, a KOSDAQ-listed company, is a technology innovator that was relaunched in 2022 with ambitions to lead the expansion of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. The development of its blockchain-based game platform and game titles is driven by top talent who have experience working at leading companies such as Kakao Games, NCSoft and Neowiz. FLASK CEO Byoung-jae Lee was formerly General Manager at EA Studios' Spearhead and at EA Seoul Studio for EA Korea, leading several projects for FIFA Online. Additional team members helping drive the business include global talent from companies like the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). FLASK plans to provide expanded GameFi services through its blockchain game platform NAODA and its high-end games, which are scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Learn more at: https://flask.global/

favicon.png?sn=CN00345&sd=2023-05-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flask-expanding-communication-with-users-to-enhance-participation-driven-naoda-platform-301824679.html

SOURCE FLASK

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN00345&Transmission_Id=202305152000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN00345&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.