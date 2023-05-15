PR Newswire

NAODA to host communication session with modular interoperability protocol Connext

NAODA will also unveil additional POP badges reflecting user feedback, including the new 5-star POP badge 'Beta Master'

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web 3.0 and gaming platform creator FLASK has announced that it will enhance its participation-driven Game-Fi platform NAODA (http://naoda.xyz/) by further strengthening communication with users, creating an even more inclusive and user-friendly platform that is accessible to everyone.

Today, NAODA and Connext Network - a modular interoperability protocol that lets users build secure crosschain apps - will host a communication session with NAODA users through Twitter Spaces. The session is an opportunity for users to share opinions and feedback about their experiences on the platform.

This will be followed by the unveiling of additional NAODA Proof of Participation (POP) badges that reflect user feedback. POP is NAODA's Soulbound Token (SBT) and serves as credentials for participating in community and gaming activities.

One of the newly announced 5-star POP badges is the 'Beta Master,' which is only issued to users who have actively participated in NAODA's beta version. As a token, Beta Master gives its holders more influence over participation-driven platform operations and a bigger say in the platform's development to reflect the company's gratitude for their contribution to the beta stage.

"We feel that enhancing user engagement is one of the key elements in providing unique experiences on NAODA," said Byoung-jae Lee, CEO of FLASK. "We are prioritizing the expansion of communication opportunities alongside various blockchain companies, and this includes FLASK and Connext's recent Twitter Spaces session."

About FLASK

FLASK, a KOSDAQ-listed company, is a technology innovator that was relaunched in 2022 with ambitions to lead the expansion of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. The development of its blockchain-based game platform and game titles is driven by top talent who have experience working at leading companies such as Kakao Games, NCSoft and Neowiz. FLASK CEO Byoung-jae Lee was formerly General Manager at EA Studios' Spearhead and at EA Seoul Studio for EA Korea, leading several projects for FIFA Online. Additional team members helping drive the business include global talent from companies like the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). FLASK plans to provide expanded GameFi services through its blockchain game platform NAODA and its high-end games, which are scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Learn more at: https://flask.global/

