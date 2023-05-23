Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (the “Company” or “NOG”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,650,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $199.5 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 997,500 shares from the Company. The Offering is expected to close on May 18, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering (i) to fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain oil and gas properties, interests and related assets located in the Delaware Basin (the “Forge Acquisition”) and (ii) for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Pending the use of proceeds to fund the cash purchase price of the Forge Acquisition, the Company may temporarily apply such portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Forge Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Forge Acquisition. If the Forge Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-runners for the Offering. The underwriters may offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Form S-3. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, telephone: (877) 822-4089, email: [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with focus on the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States.

