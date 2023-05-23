TCL+Industries+Holding will transform its business with Blue+Yonder’s supply+planning+solution, with strategic support from Accenture+%28NYSE%3A+ACN%29.

Formerly part of the TCL Group, TCL was spun off as its own business in 2019 and provides a full range of intelligent technology products for global users. To support the company’s digital supply chain transformation strategy, TCL needed a more integrated and end-to-end solution.

By implementing Blue Yonder’s solution, TCL will be able to:

Focus on strategic decisions to help grow its business and expand production.

Improve order promising rate to increase customer satisfaction, while supporting its customer sales goals.

Reduce inventory by right-sizing production.

Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, combined with Accenture’s technology and industry experience, will help TCL gain a holistic view of its planning process and deploy advanced capabilities to create more accurate and higher quality plans. In addition, TCL will be able to balance its global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage and disruptions, and use prescriptive recommendations to make accurate and faster decisions throughout the manufacturing and distribution network. This will allow its supply chain operations to minimize stock-outs, maximize inventory turns, optimize costs, and improve the customer experience.

“Flexible and efficient supply planning capabilities are critical for being able to accurately deliver a wide selection of products to meet customer expectations,” said Harvey Kim, managing director, Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture Greater China. “With the combination of Accenture’s process, technology and industry experience, coupled with Blue Yonder technology, we can help TCL achieve their business goals and drive tangible value.”

Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC/LATAM, Blue Yonder, said, “TCL was previously an i2 Technologies customer, so we are excited to bring them back into the Blue Yonder family. They have seen significant growth year-over-year in their sales so they needed a solution that could help them plan for their supply needs even in the face of disruptions and challenges. By implementing Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, they will have the ability to share materials across plants, increasing the efficiency of material utilization. In collaboration with Accenture, we are looking forward to helping TCL transform their supply planning capabilities and hope to work with them on future solutions they might need.”

