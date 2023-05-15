Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The Company announces that on 15 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|15 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,747
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.6600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.1600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 52.8547
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,835,922 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,747
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.1600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.6600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 52.8547
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
15/05/2023
08:11:06
BST
73
53.1600
XLON
767597234620144
15/05/2023
08:56:44
BST
83
52.8200
XLON
767597234623168
15/05/2023
09:33:03
BST
116
52.6800
XLON
767597234624810
15/05/2023
09:42:20
BST
98
52.7600
XLON
767597234625264
15/05/2023
10:07:15
BST
81
52.7000
XLON
767597234626353
15/05/2023
10:25:44
BST
78
52.7800
XLON
767597234627231
15/05/2023
10:58:12
BST
76
52.8000
XLON
767597234628751
15/05/2023
11:29:33
BST
100
52.7800
XLON
767597234630173
15/05/2023
12:02:25
BST
82
52.8600
XLON
767597234631507
15/05/2023
12:50:01
BST
100
52.9400
XLON
767597234633680
15/05/2023
13:08:49
BST
93
52.8400
XLON
767597234634419
15/05/2023
13:49:09
BST
103
52.7600
XLON
767597234637624
15/05/2023
13:56:14
BST
76
52.7400
XLON
767597234638031
15/05/2023
14:17:41
BST
75
52.6600
XLON
767597234639756
15/05/2023
14:30:16
BST
106
52.7600
XLON
767597234640776
15/05/2023
14:41:19
BST
71
52.6800
XLON
767597234642512
15/05/2023
14:41:19
BST
84
52.6800
XLON
767597234642510
15/05/2023
14:51:01
BST
86
52.6800
XLON
767597234643403
15/05/2023
14:58:37
BST
99
52.6600
XLON
767597234644415
15/05/2023
15:06:34
BST
81
52.7400
XLON
767597234645266
15/05/2023
15:16:37
BST
154
52.7400
XLON
767597234646308
15/05/2023
15:22:19
BST
71
52.8200
XLON
767597234646748
15/05/2023
15:31:38
BST
78
53.0200
XLON
767597234647514
15/05/2023
15:36:18
BST
79
53.0800
XLON
767597234647831
15/05/2023
15:44:33
BST
97
53.0600
XLON
767597234648429
15/05/2023
15:51:48
BST
79
53.1000
XLON
767597234649062
15/05/2023
15:59:54
BST
101
53.0800
XLON
767597234649772
15/05/2023
16:10:54
BST
36
53.0800
XLON
767597234650856
15/05/2023
16:10:54
BST
82
53.0800
XLON
767597234650855
15/05/2023
16:21:04
BST
91
53.0800
XLON
767597234652174
15/05/2023
16:26:14
BST
118
53.0800
XLON
767597234652963
