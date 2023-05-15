InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 16

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The Company announces that on 15 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:15 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,747
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.6600
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.1600
Average price paid per share:£ 52.8547

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,835,922 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,747

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.1600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.6600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.8547

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

15/05/2023

08:11:06

BST

73

53.1600

XLON

767597234620144

15/05/2023

08:56:44

BST

83

52.8200

XLON

767597234623168

15/05/2023

09:33:03

BST

116

52.6800

XLON

767597234624810

15/05/2023

09:42:20

BST

98

52.7600

XLON

767597234625264

15/05/2023

10:07:15

BST

81

52.7000

XLON

767597234626353

15/05/2023

10:25:44

BST

78

52.7800

XLON

767597234627231

15/05/2023

10:58:12

BST

76

52.8000

XLON

767597234628751

15/05/2023

11:29:33

BST

100

52.7800

XLON

767597234630173

15/05/2023

12:02:25

BST

82

52.8600

XLON

767597234631507

15/05/2023

12:50:01

BST

100

52.9400

XLON

767597234633680

15/05/2023

13:08:49

BST

93

52.8400

XLON

767597234634419

15/05/2023

13:49:09

BST

103

52.7600

XLON

767597234637624

15/05/2023

13:56:14

BST

76

52.7400

XLON

767597234638031

15/05/2023

14:17:41

BST

75

52.6600

XLON

767597234639756

15/05/2023

14:30:16

BST

106

52.7600

XLON

767597234640776

15/05/2023

14:41:19

BST

71

52.6800

XLON

767597234642512

15/05/2023

14:41:19

BST

84

52.6800

XLON

767597234642510

15/05/2023

14:51:01

BST

86

52.6800

XLON

767597234643403

15/05/2023

14:58:37

BST

99

52.6600

XLON

767597234644415

15/05/2023

15:06:34

BST

81

52.7400

XLON

767597234645266

15/05/2023

15:16:37

BST

154

52.7400

XLON

767597234646308

15/05/2023

15:22:19

BST

71

52.8200

XLON

767597234646748

15/05/2023

15:31:38

BST

78

53.0200

XLON

767597234647514

15/05/2023

15:36:18

BST

79

53.0800

XLON

767597234647831

15/05/2023

15:44:33

BST

97

53.0600

XLON

767597234648429

15/05/2023

15:51:48

BST

79

53.1000

XLON

767597234649062

15/05/2023

15:59:54

BST

101

53.0800

XLON

767597234649772

15/05/2023

16:10:54

BST

36

53.0800

XLON

767597234650856

15/05/2023

16:10:54

BST

82

53.0800

XLON

767597234650855

15/05/2023

16:21:04

BST

91

53.0800

XLON

767597234652174

15/05/2023

16:26:14

BST

118

53.0800

XLON

767597234652963

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755151/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--May-16

img.ashx?id=755151

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.