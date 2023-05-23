Cool Company Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

18 minutes ago
Cool Company Ltd. will host a Q1 2023 Business Update call and webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 2:00P.M. Oslo time (1:00P.M. London; 8:00A.M. New York). The presentation will be available to download from the Webcasts and Presentations subsection of the Investors section of the company website at www.coolcoltd.com

We recommend that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast link provided. Sell-side analysts interested in raising a question during the Q&A session that will immediately follow the presentation should access the event via the conference call by clicking on this link. We recommend connecting 10 minutes prior to call start. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

a. Listen-only live webcast link
Go to the Investors, Webcasts and Presentations section at www.coolcoltd.com and click on the "Webcast" link. To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have a sound card on your computer, but no special plugins are required to access the webcast. There is a “Help” link available on the webcast pages for anyone who may have issues accessing.

b. Teleconference

Conference call participants should register to obtain their dial in and passcode details. This process eliminates wait times when joining the call.

When you log in you can either dial in using the provided numbers and your unique PIN, or select the “Call me” option and type in your phone number to be instantly connected to the call. Use the following link to register.

Please download the presentation material from www.coolcoltd.com (Investors, Webcasts and Presentations) to view it while listening to the conference.

If you are not able to listen at the time of the call, you can assess a replay of the event audio on www.coolcoltd.com (Investors, Webcasts and Presentations) (on-demand link is available for one year).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


