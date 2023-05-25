Evaxion to host R&D Day on May 25, 2023

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S ( EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of AI-powered immunotherapies, today announced that it will hold an R&D Day at 12:30 p.m CEST on May 25, 2023.

The R&D Day will feature a series of talks from Evaxion scientists and collaborators, sharing previously unreleased preclinical data highlighting the use of Evaxion’s proprietary genetic immune adjuvant (Antigen Presenting Cell targeting) technology. This technology has been shown to enhance vaccination effects for both DNA and mRNA vaccines across a range of therapeutic vaccine applications.

The event will be hosted with the possibility for physical attendance at Evaxion’s facilities in Hørsholm, Denmark and as a live webcast. Please visit https://investors.evaxion-biotech.com/events/event-details/rd-day for further information on the R&D Day, registration details, and to access a replay of the webcast after the event.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI technologies decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of candidates, including three personalized cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 50 employees listed on the Nasdaq New York stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.evaxion-biotech.com.

ti?nf=MTAwMDgxMDM1MiM0MDE1NDM4NDQjMjI1MjA4Nw==
Evaxion-Biotech.png
For more information
Evaxion Biotech A/S
Per Norlén
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
+45 53 53 49 13
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.