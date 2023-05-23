HONG KONG, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) ( FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced its decision to remove the Futubull app from app stores in Mainland China from May 19, 2023.



In response to the Chinese Securities and Regulatory Commission’s (the “CSRC”) rectification requirements on cross-border securities business, Futu will remove the Futubull app from app stores in Mainland China in order to bring its operations into full compliance with such regulatory principle.

After the Futubull app is removed from app stores in Mainland China, existing Mainland China clients can still make trades on Futubull, and the relevant services and business will not be affected in any way by the removal. Users outside Mainland China may also continue to download and use Futubull without any interruption.

Existing Mainland China clients and users who have any questions regarding Futubull may contact us through the online customer service portal on the app or dial our service hotline 400-870-1818.

Futu will continue to serve all existing Mainland China clients by offering high-quality products, services and user experience.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited ( FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

