NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 9, 2022 to March 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

