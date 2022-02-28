PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: VTRS) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS: Before the market opened on February 28, 2022, Viatris unexpectedly announced the Company had entered into an agreement to sell its biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics Limited, which was anticipated to close in the second half of 2022. Additionally, Viatris announced that it was seeking to divest additional business assets and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business, which would focus on developing products in three core therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, gastrointestinal and dermatology. Viatris also announced lower-than expected guidance for fiscal year 2022 with total revenues expected to be between $17.0 to $17.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA expected to be $5.8 to $6.2 billion, and free cash flow expected to be $2.5 to $2.9 billion. Viatris attributed the lower-than expected guidance, in part, to competition around key products, price deterioration in certain markets, foreign exchange impacts, inflation, and a lower adjusted EBITDA margin for the biosimilar business due to its partnership structure and profit-sharing arrangements.

Following this news, Viatris' stock price fell approximately 24% to close at $11.01 per share on February 28, 2022.

