MiX Telematics Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call for May 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. SAST

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

%3Cb%3EMiX+Telematics+Limited%3C%2Fb%3E (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) (“MiX Telematics” or the “Company”), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 2:00 p.m. South African time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

MiX Telematics management will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 2:00 p.m. South African time
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152
International dial-in: 1-201-389-0879
South Africa dial-in: 0-800-983-831
Conference ID: 13738806

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.mixtelematics.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, June 1, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13738806

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over 959,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet value-added resellers worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005298r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005298/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.