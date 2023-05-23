%3Cb%3EMiX+Telematics+Limited%3C%2Fb%3E (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) (“MiX Telematics” or the “Company”), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 2:00 p.m. South African time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

MiX Telematics management will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 2:00 p.m. South African time

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

South Africa dial-in: 0-800-983-831

Conference ID: 13738806

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.mixtelematics.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, June 1, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13738806

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over 959,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet value-added resellers worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

