Today, Kraft Heinz is introducing pancake-inspired IHOP®, indulgent coffee to homes across the country for the first time. IHOP® Coffee is made with 100% premium arabica beans and is now available at grocery stores nationwide in three unique roasts: Signature Blend for a rich and smooth medium finish, Buttery Syrup to immerse your tastebuds in delicious syrupy pancakes, and top-selling pancake flavor Chocolate Chocolate Chip featuring an indulgent fudgy chocolate flavor.

"Given Kraft Heinz's heritage with iconic coffee brands, we’re thrilled to leverage our longstanding category experience to create a premium coffee product available in bags and K-Cup® pods," said Kaitlin Roe, Director of Marketing at Kraft Heinz. "This partnership allows us to combine our scale and capabilities with the power of a fan favorite brand like IHOP® to reach new consumers in the market."

To celebrate the launch, coffee lovers can get their hands on the new limited-edition IHOP® Coffee Mug Diffuser– to fill every inch of your home with the aroma of Buttery Syrup pancakes. The IHOP® Coffee Mug Diffuser allows coffee lovers to fully immerse their senses into an indulgent, sensorial experience with IHOP® Coffee with the press of a button. The rechargeable diffuser resembles the iconic IHOP® mug and is pre-filled with a delicious Buttery Syrup scented oil for fans to enjoy.

"With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavors inspired by our best-selling pancakes,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP®. “Kraft Heinz is the perfect partner to bring our iconic flavors to our guests and help serve up joy each morning with IHOP® Coffee as part of our fans’ morning routines.”

Starting today, customers can purchase IHOP® Coffee in K-Cup® pods and bags of grounds at retailers nationwide starting at $7.99 and pre-order the limited-edition IHOP® Coffee Mug Diffuser for $19.99 on Amazon.com while supplies last.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale.

ABOUT IHOP®

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. As of March 31, 2023, there are 1,790 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States.

