Krispy Kreme® loves its fans as much as fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts. This month the brandis bringing back four “Fan Favs” in a new collection!

Beginning May 16 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., guests can enjoy an assortment of four returning Fan Favs that deliver an encore of the most popular and top-selling flavors of previous limited time collections over the past five years:

Banana Pudding Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Banana Pudding Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with white Kreme™ and vanilla wafer cookies.

a doughnut filled with Banana Pudding Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with white Kreme™ and vanilla wafer cookies. Chocolate Kreme™ Pie Doughnut : a doughnut filled with Chocolate Custard Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a Kreme™ dollop and mini chocolate chip pieces.

: a doughnut filled with Chocolate Custard Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a Kreme™ dollop and mini chocolate chip pieces. Key Lime Pie Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in lime green icing and topped with graham cracker crumb pieces.

a doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in lime green icing and topped with graham cracker crumb pieces. Strawberries & Kreme™ Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Strawberry & Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with swirls of white icing.

“Our fans know what they want, so we thought, ‘let’s give them what they want’,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We’re excited to treat our fans with this limited-time re-release … these four doughnuts are definitely back by popular demand.”

Krispy Kreme’s Fan Favs are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Fans also can find a Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Fan Favs delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.krispykreme.com%2Flocate to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

