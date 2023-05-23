nVent Electric plc ( NYSE:NVT, Financial) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors named CEO Beth Wozniak to the additional position of Chair of the Board following nVent’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2023. Randall Hogan, nVent’s former non-executive Chairman of the Board will continue on the Board of Directors and has joined the Compensation and Human Capital Committee and the Governance and Social Responsibility Committee.

“It’s an honor to take on the additional responsibility of Board Chair,” said Beth Wozniak Chair and CEO of nVent. "I want to express my deepest appreciation to Randy for his outstanding leadership of our Board. His contributions during our first five years, especially during the transformative phase of nVent’s evolution to an independent publicly traded company, have been invaluable. We have created tremendous shareholder value over the last several years and had record performance in 2022. I am excited for the future as nVent is well positioned with the electrification of everything, building a more sustainable world. Our future is bright.”

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005496/en/

