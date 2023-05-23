Allstate Prices Series J Preferred Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that on May 15, 2023 it priced a $600 million public offering of 7.375% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (Series J Preferred Stock). The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, due to the redemption of all outstanding shares of Series G Preferred Stock on April 17, 2023, at par for a total redemption payment of $575 million. Loop Capital Markets is a bookrunner on the transaction, making this the first time a minority-, women- or veteran-owned business enterprise has acted as a joint bookrunner on a preferred stock issuance.

The Series J Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share, the security to be issued to investors) will pay dividends, as and if declared, quarterly in arrears on Jan. 15, April 15, July 15 and Oct. 15, beginning in October 2023, at a rate of 7.375% per year. The Series J Preferred Stock is perpetual and has no maturity date. Application will be made to list the Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ALL PR J” (CUSIP No. 020002788). The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Depositary Shares are being offered for sale pursuant to a prospectus and related prospectus supplement that constitute a part of The Allstate Corporation’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form S-3 on April 30, 2021. Before making an investment, potential investors should first read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the registration statement and the other documents that The Allstate Corporation filed or will file with the SEC in connection with the offering. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649, BofA Securities Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, Loop Capital Markets LLC at 1-312-913-4900, or Wells Fargo Securities LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005645r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005645/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.