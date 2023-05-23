CI Global Asset Management Announces May 2023 Distributions for the CI ETFs

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending May 31, 2023 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before May 31, 2023 to unitholders of record on May 25, 2023. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is May 24, 2023, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023.

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.1165

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.1024

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0455

CCOR.B

$0.0438

CCOR.U

US$0.0466

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0506

CDLB.B

$0.0491

CDLB.U

US$0.0511

CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)

CFRT

$0.0986

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0586

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGHY

$0.0356

CGHY.U

US$0.0358

CI Global Investment Grade ETF

CGIN

$0.0540

CGIN.U

US$0.0540

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0770

CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CGRB

$0.0470

CGRB.U

US$0.0465

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

CGRN

$0.0500

CGRN.U

US$0.0500

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.0940

CINC.B

$0.0895

CINC.U

US$0.0939

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0690

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0670

CMAR.U

US$0.0670

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0640

CMDO.U

US$0.0640

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0720

CMEY.U

US$0.0720

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

US$0.0500

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.2011

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.0975

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0328

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

US$0.0248

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0810

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0320

FSB.U

US$0.0320

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.1060

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

Supporting investors’ needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $391.1 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund is contained in its prospectus. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in security value and reinvestment of all dividends/distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Returns of the Index do not represent the ETF’s returns. An investor cannot invest directly in the Index. Performance of the ETF is expected to be lower than the performance of the Index.

CI Liquid Alternative investment funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these investment funds from conventional fund structure include increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes; increased ability to sell securities short; and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the investment funds' investment objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the pace at which your investment decreases in value.

Marret Asset Management Inc., One Capital Management, LL.C, DoubleLine Capital LP, are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

