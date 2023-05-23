LGI Homes Commemorates 2023 Service Impact Day and Celebrates Employee Volunteerism

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) is proud to announce the success of its 2023 Service Impact Day, the hallmark event in the Company’s philanthropic initiative, LGI Giving. During this special event, every LGI Homes employee turns from their focus on sales and closings to dedicate an entire day to supporting local charities through volunteering and financial gifts.

“Service Impact Day is one of the most anticipated and rewarding days of our year,” stated Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of LGI Homes. “At LGI Homes, our core values guide the way we live, work and interact with our local communities. By partnering with and investing in non-profit organizations, we can positively impact underserved or disadvantaged individuals and families who are most in need of assistance and support. On Thursday, May 11th, we partnered with 57 non-profit organizations around the country and donated over $405,000 to support numerous projects and initiatives focused on mental and physical well-being, shelter, education and habitat improvement. Additionally, our employees logged over 8,000 hours working hand-in-hand with our charitable partners to deliver needed resources and address critical needs in their communities.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “We are extraordinarily proud of all of our employees for their enthusiasm and commitment to making our Service Impact Day a success, and we are grateful to our non-profit partners for allowing us to play a role in the life changing work you do every day.”

About LGI Giving

Started in 2016, the LGI Giving initiative was created for LGI employees to have a larger impact on the communities in which they serve through volunteering and financial contributions – strengthening local relationships and demonstrating loyalty. Since then, this initiative has grown to support an abundance of organizations each year. Through this initiative, the Company has contributed over $3 million in corporate, non-profit sponsorships and donated more than 30,000 employee service hours in collaboration with numerous charities and other non-profit organizations nationwide. During LGI Giving’s Annual Service Impact Day, LGI offices across the nation are closed and every employee donates their time and energy to supporting a nonprofit organization or cause in their community. For more information on LGI Giving, please visit https://www.lgihomes.com/community-involvement.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

