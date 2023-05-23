AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today announced the appointment of Cintia Piccina, PharmD, MBA, as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 12, 2023. Ms. Piccina will drive the global commercialization strategy for AlloVir, with a focus on its lead product, posoleucel, and be responsible for building a commercial team in anticipation of a 2025 launch.

“Cintia is an accomplished executive with a track record of successful cell therapy and oncology product launches and product growth. She will be instrumental in building and driving AlloVir’s capabilities, particularly in support of our lead investigational product, posoleucel, a multi-virus specific T cell therapy targeting six devasting viral infections,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Chief Executive Officer, AlloVir. “Her proven leadership in building commercial strategies, talent, and teams, will be critical to AlloVir as we advance toward data readouts anticipated next year for our three registrational trials currently underway.”

Ms. Piccina is a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics, where she built commercialization capabilities and a team to support the launch of the company’s first commercial product, which could be the first engineered TCR T cell therapy approved for the treatment of solid tumors. Prior to this, she was the Head of Commercial and SVP Commercial Oncology at 2seventy bio and U.S. General Manager at bluebird bio, where she led the launch of the first cell therapy product in multiple myeloma, Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel). Before this, Ms. Piccina spent more than two decades at Novartis, first in Brazil and then in the U.S., where she held a series of commercial, marketing and sales roles across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, and in her final role she was VP, Global Oncology Cell and Gene Strategy & Program Management Office, for Kymriah and the CAR-T pipeline, leading the cross-functional leadership teams for business (marketing, medical affairs, market access), manufacturing, and pipeline. Ms. Piccina holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy and Biochemistry from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and an MBA from the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“AlloVir has the opportunity to improve outcomes for transplant patients given the potential of posoleucel to prevent or treat common serious viral diseases in this population for whom limited, or no effective options currently exist,” said Cintia Piccina, PharmD, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer, AlloVir. “I am impressed by the exceptional foundational science that AlloVir is built upon and thrilled to be a part of this innovative and experienced team working together to realize the full potential of the VST platform and advance therapeutics to help patients with high unmet need.”

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late-clinical stage, cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information, visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding AlloVir’s development and regulatory status of our product candidates, the planned conduct of its preclinical studies, and clinical trials and its prospects for success in those studies and trials, and its strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to AlloVir’s financial results, the timing for the initiation and successful completion of AlloVir’s clinical trials of its product candidates, whether and when, if at all, AlloVir’s product candidates will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or other foreign regulatory authorities, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AlloVir’s product development plans, supply chain, and business operations and other risks identified in AlloVir’s SEC filings. AlloVir cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AlloVir disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent AlloVir’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

