New Long-Reaching USB 3.2 Compatible Reclocker/Redriver Devices for Automotive and Industrial Applications

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Microchip’s EQCO510 and EQCO5X31 devices offer a solid two-channel solution to send high-speed data signals up to 15 meters in both directions

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The standard universal serial bus or USB connection is an industry mainstay that transfers data between two devices. The increase of adding electronic components to applications across the automotive, industrial and consumer industries has spurred the need for far-reaching USB cabling products. To provide long-distance and reliable USB solutions to the market, Microchip Technology ( MCHP) today announces two new reclocker/redriver devices. The automotive EQCO510 and industrial EQCO5X31 reclocker/redriver devices extend USB coverage up to 15 meters for maximum reach and are compatible with the USB 3.2 Generation 1 SuperSpeed protocol.

The EQCO510 and EQCO5X31 are USB reclocker/redriver devices that can send high-speed data signals with a rate of 5 Gbps in both directions. The reclocking feature includes a bit-level Clock-Data Recovery (CDR) that is used to restore signal timing and prevent jitter accumulation. The redriving feature restores the levels and shape of the signal being driven into the next segment such as a cable or printed-circuit board (PCB) trace, thus compensating for signal degradation due to cable attenuation.

“Our customers now have the capability to implement a fast, reliable and long-distance USB connectivity solution of up to 15 meters, extending the three meter standard by five times,” said Matthias Kaestner, corporate vice president of Microchip’s automotive infotainment systems business unit. “These devices also provide our customers with a comprehensive option that reduces board space because of the on-chip clock and small form factor.”

The USB devices are equipped with EyeOpen cable compensation at the receiver to automatically adjust for frequency dependent losses in the cable and adjusting the signal strength between 0 and 24 dB with 1 dB steps. The devices also feature MarginLink signal integrity testing, which allows runtime evaluation of the integrity of the whole signal path.

The EQCO510 and EQCO5X31 ICs support shielded twisted pair and coax cables. The devices include an integrated crystal-less CDR, which reduces the need for additional components and overall board space. Both USB devices are available in a 20-pin, 4 mm QFN package with wettable flanks. The automotive EQCO510 is compliant with automotive reliability standard AEC-Q100 Grade 2 and operates in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 105°C.

Microchip’s USB devices can be used in many automotive applications such as infotainment systems, data communication modules and real-time video systems. Other use cases in industrial applications and consumer products include machine vision, gaming accessories and smart cables.

Development Tools

The EQCO5X31 is supported with two evaluation boards including the EVB-EQCO5X31 USB Type-C® Cable Extender and the EVB-EQCO5X31 USB Type-C Cable Repeater. Both evaluation boards enable the ability to demonstrate use with longer cables.

Pricing and Availability

The automotive EQCO510 is available for $4.82 each in 1,000-unit quantities. The industrial EQCO5X31 is available for $4.38 each in 1,000-unit quantities. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com.

Resources
High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology:
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. EyeOpen and MarginLink are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:Reader Inquiries:
Kim Dutton1-888-624-7435
480-792-4386
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODgzOTkxMSM1NTk2OTExIzIwMDQ3NzY=
Microchip-Technology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.