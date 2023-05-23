NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (: ABM), one of the nation’s largest providers of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, has been named to the DiversityInc list of Noteworthy companies for the first time. The DiversityInc Noteworthy Companies list is comprised of companies whose data indicates they have the potential to make the DiversityInc Top 50 list.



“As home to more than 100,000 team members who serve more than 20,000 clients, ABM views diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences as a core part of our strength, both as an employer and industry leader,” said Scott Salmirs, President and CEO, ABM. “Driving diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) across every level of our organization is good for our people, our clients, our business, and our communities – and is simply the right thing to do. This recognition by DiversityInc serves as an important milestone on our journey.”

While always a priority, ABM has accelerated its strategic efforts to deepen its diversity commitment over the past two years, including re-establishing a firm-wide Culture & Inclusion Council comprised of diverse representations from across all levels and industry groups, launching its first employee-led resource group, and establishing dedicated leadership roles focused on developing the company’s culture and DEI strategy.

Additionally, as one of the world’s largest facility services and solutions providers, ABM is advancing its supplier diversity program focusing on expanding the Company’s reach into communities where it operates, increasing its diverse spend as well as opportunities for minority, disabled, women, veteran, LGBTQ+ and small and underrepresented business enterprises to partner with ABM as suppliers or subcontractors.

“With an extremely diverse and growing workforce operating in every state in the U.S., as well as the U.K. and Republic of Ireland, we are developing ABM as an increasingly welcoming and inclusive place to work, where all team members are seen, heard, valued and provided with ample opportunities to grow,” said Raúl Valentin, Chief Human Resources Officer, ABM.

Noteworthy companies are judged by the same criteria as used in the Top 50 competition. The list results are derived exclusively from survey submissions from employers with at least 750 employees in the United States. Companies are evaluated within the context of their industries on verified policies, practices, and procedures.

"Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has become the external validator for large U.S. employers committed to promoting fairness," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "These rankings represent evidence-based, superior human capital outcomes achieved only by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone."

About ABM

ABM (: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About DiversityInc

DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity, and inclusion. The organization has evolved to become the preeminent source of human capital data, education, and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. A Black woman CEO leads the organization. For more information, visit https://www.diversityinc.com

