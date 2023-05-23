Cerence Ride to Bring Conversational AI Experience to Loncin Motorcycles Worldwide

Cerence continues to grow its presence in two-wheeler market; enables Loncin Motors to export advanced, multi-language conversational AI that keeps riders safe and connected

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced Chinese OEM Loncin Motors has selected Cerence Ride to enable AI-powered voice interaction for riders of its high-end motorcycle line. With Cerence Ride, Loncin riders can stay focused on the road with their hands on the handlebars, while still staying informed, entertained and connected to their digital lives.

A global provider of two-wheelers, Loncin required a conversational AI partner who could flexibly integrate with its operating systems and ensure clear communication despite the noisy environment motorcycle riders experience on the road. With its global language support and ability to run inside a companion application, Cerence Ride is the right fit. Before Cerence Ride, riders were not able to easily access navigation and other applications without touching their smartphones or two-wheeler dashboards. Now, using only their voice, Loncin riders can easily access everything from music and vehicle control to navigation and weather. Cerence Ride’s voice-powered AI not only improves the overall experience for Loncin riders, but ensures they are distraction free while staying connected.

“We saw a demand from riders to make both applications within the vehicle and those in their broader digital lives more easily accessible while on the road,” said Zhou Xianlong, Vice General Manager, Loncin Motors. “With Cerence Ride, we can seamlessly connect riders to things like navigation and route planning that make their journey safer and more enjoyable while also enabling them to make phone calls, communicate with other riders and engage with smart home devices without ever taking their hands off the handlebars.”

Cerence Ride brings the company’s unparalleled in-car technology to the two-wheel sector. Using automotive-grade speech signal enhancement (SSE) and beamforming technology, it eliminates noise from captured audio signals so riders are always clearly understood, no matter the conditions around them.

“We are seeing continued growth in the two-wheeler market as OEMs look to bring more connected experiences to riders,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “As pioneers in conversational AI and leaders in connected mobility, we focus on providing technology that can be easily integrated across systems and regions to provide the safest, most engaging experiences out on the road. This stands true across the mobility market for both traditional cars and two-wheelers. We look forward to continued partnership with Loncin as they expand global exports of their vehicles.”

Loncin motorcycles are exported globally. The first models with Cerence Ride technology are in production and shipping.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: [email protected]

