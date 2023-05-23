CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) today announced the launch of a liquid alternatives mutual fund series that provides exposure to a diverse portfolio of commodities in the energy, metals and agriculture sectors.

CI Auspice Broad Commodity Fund (the “Fund”) is now available in Series A, F, I and P in addition to the existing ETF+Series+units. The mutual fund units have been introduced with the adoption of dual-class structure for CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF (the “ETF”), which was launched in September 2022. As a result, the name of the ETF was changed to CI Auspice Broad Commodity Fund effective May 5, 2023. The ticker symbol (TSX: CCOM) and CUSIP number of the Fund’s ETF Series (Hedged Common Units) have not changed.

“Commodities can provide valuable benefits to investors’ portfolios, including inflation protection and diversification from traditional stocks and bonds,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. “We’re pleased to make the unique Auspice approach to commodities accessible to a broader audience of Canadian investors.”

The Fund uses a rules-based, “long/flat” investment approach in which it dynamically manages allocations to individual commodities, including moving to cash. This approach is designed to participate in each commodity’s gains while minimizing volatility and drawdowns.

“Commodities are particularly compelling investments today because supply is constrained while demand is increasing,” said Tim Pickering, Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. (“Auspice”), sub-advisor to the Fund. “Supply has been limited by a decade of underinvestment in critical mining sectors, while war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have disrupted global trade in agricultural goods and oil and gas. Along with rising demand due to the green transition and increased infrastructure spending, these factors have the potential to drive an extended commodity supercycle.“

The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Auspice Broad Commodity Excess Return Index (the “Index”) by investing in financial instruments, including futures contracts and derivatives to gain exposure to the Index. The Index, which was developed by Auspice, currently uses a quantitative methodology to track a diversified portfolio of commodity futures contracts, or components, across three sectors: agriculture, energy and metals.

The Fund is classified as an alternative mutual fund and has a low to medium risk rating.

About Auspice Capital Advisors

Auspice is an innovative alternative asset manager that focuses on applying rules-based investment strategies across a broad range of commodity and financial markets. Auspice offers liquid alternative and commodity strategies that provide the benefits of active management and the efficiency of indexing. Auspice works with a wide range of clients and develops solutions to improve their portfolio or product suite. Auspice strategies are available directly to institutions, financial professionals and high-net-worth individual investors as well as retail investors through the Auspice brand along with sub-advisory and licensing arrangements. For more information, visit its website at www.auspicecapital.com.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $391.1 billion in assets as at March 31, 2023.

