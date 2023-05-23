Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Hire of Satish Mansukhani as an Investment Strategist

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that Satish Mansukhani has joined the company as Managing Director in Investment Strategy. In his role, Mr. Mansukhani will lead in-house research, strategic positioning and cover new emerging opportunities within Rithm’s investment portfolio and operating platforms.

“We are pleased to have Satish join us, bringing with him decades of expertise in research and strategy. His deep industry knowledge and connectivity will contribute tremendous value in expanding Rithm’s growth opportunities,” commented Michael Nierenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rithm Capital.

Mr. Mansukhani, a perennially highly ranked Institutional Investor analyst, has a reputed track record in sell-side research and strategy and is known for his thought leadership and thematic research coverage. Prior to joining Rithm, Mr. Mansukhani served as Managing Director, Head of Agency MBS Research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to his role at Bank of America, Mr. Mansukhani served as Managing Director and Head of Mortgage Strategy, Fixed Income Research at Credit Suisse. Before Credit Suisse, he was a Managing Director at Bear Stearns in the Financial Analytics and Structured Transactions Group.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is an asset manager focused on the real estate and financial services industries. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. The Company seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.6 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

