Liberty Networks Powers New Routes Across Florida with Infinera's ICE6 800G Technology

31 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. and MIAMI, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) and Liberty Networks announced today the deployment of Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution to upgrade and expand the capacity of Liberty Networks’ Florida Transport Network (FTN). This network enhancement enables Liberty Networks to offer new and efficient high-speed 400 GbE client services to its end-user customers.

Leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 technology will also provide Liberty Networks with C+L-band capabilities, enabling Liberty Networks to increase its initial design capacity, offering an extremely scalable and robust network.

A longtime Infinera customer, Liberty Networks owns and operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fiber optic network in Latin America and the Caribbean, with nearly 50,000 kilometers. Coupled with its 17,000 kilometers of terrestrial fiber, Liberty Networks connects approximately 40 countries. The upgrade with Infinera’s industry leading ICE6 technology enables Liberty Networks to provide consumers, businesses, and wholesale operators with faster speed, more capacity, and innovative products and services.

“Liberty Networks has a well-established reputation for offering its customers innovative, high-capacity, and reliable services, which is made possible by partnering with companies like Infinera and leveraging advanced technologies,” said Carmine Sorrentino, Vice President, Chief Commercial & Operating Officer at Liberty Networks. “The superior performance achieved by Infinera’s ICE6 demonstrated the ability to seamlessly increase capacity while addressing the requirements for lowering operating costs, making Infinera the ideal partner for our upgrade.”

“Liberty Networks’ selection of ICE6 will lay the foundation for upgrading its entire Latin American and Caribbean networks to meet growing customer demand and expectations,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera is proud to be a longstanding partner and the go-to solution for Liberty Networks, giving them a competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving industry.”

About Liberty Networks
Liberty Networks is a leading infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting approximately 40 countries with nearly 50,000 kilometers of submarine fiber optic cable and17,000 kilometers of terrestrial networks. At Liberty Networks, we partner with enterprises, carriers, and business communities, leveraging our expansive network infrastructure, next-generation solutions portfolio, and data center network to provide a solid foundation that enables business success across the region. To learn more about Liberty Networks, visit www.libertynet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical and performance capabilities and related financial benefits of Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent optical solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended April 1, 2023 as filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

