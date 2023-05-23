Q1 2023 Revenues of $8.3 Million Exceed Guidance



Announces Q2 2023 Revenue Guidance of Approximately $12 Million Up Approximately 45% with Substantially Improved EBITDA Due to Significant Increases in Gross Profit and Operating Leverage, All as Compared to Q1 2023

Remains on Target to Achieve Full Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance of Between $60-$70 Million

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc. (“Molekule” or the “Company”) ( MKUL), an emerging leader in air purification technology solutions, systems for healthcare and commercial smart building applications, and individual consumer protection, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (“Q1 2023”).

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, comparisons are made between Q1 2023 and Q1 2022 results)

Revenues were $8.3 million.

Gross profit was $3.7 million, a gross profit margin of 44%.

Operating loss was $10.2 million, or $8.1 million on an adjusted basis to exclude $2.1 million of one-time costs associated primarily with acquisitions.

Net loss from operations was $9.9 million, or $0.35 per share, including the one-time costs referred to above.

Changed the Company name to Molekule Group, Inc. and began trading under a new ticker symbol ( MKUL), upon completion of the merger with Molekule, Inc. (“Molekule Merger”) on January 12, 2023.

Announced it had executed a definitive agreement on February 26, 2023 to acquire Aura Smart Air Ltd. (“Aura”), an Israeli-based technology company currently listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in an all-stock merger with a value of approximately $10 million. The acquisition of Aura will substantially improve the Company’s Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ") monitoring, Internet-of-things (“IoT”) device control, and AI-enabled software to create healthier indoor environments and meet customers’ growing IAQ and sustainability needs, accelerating the Company’s business-to-business growth strategy. The completion of the merger with Aura is subject to customary closing conditions.

Recent Developments

Bolstered its balance sheet by completing a $10.0 million private placement with a single institutional investor, as well as agreeing with our principal lender, subject to documentation, to defer approximately $6.1 million of principal payments through Q1 2025.

Together with Aura, has expanded its presence in the global education market through multiple deployments and orders, with education industry sales having recently reached nearly $4 million. Installed base in schools recently hit over 11,000 air purifiers, including some of the largest school districts in the U.S.

Announced Molekule and Veterans Integrated Services Network (“VISN 23”) entered into a second one-year agreement, with an option for up to five years, for Molekule to provide Veterans Affairs (“VA”) center employees and veterans with real-time, IAQ monitoring and control systems across three VA service centers. Having successfully completed a one-year deployment, the Company believes the new agreement will further demonstrate the versatility of its technology while delivering the potential to expand deployment across all 18 VISNs in the VHA network, which includes over 1,200 facilities.

Launched new Alexa skill commands for any Alexa-enabled device via the Alexa app. Commands such as turning devices on or off, changing fan speeds or modes, and status checks for filters and indoor air quality better enable consumers to control their air purification devices while generating opportunities for increased revenue.

Strengthened senior leadership team with the appointment of Ryan Patch to the role of Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Senior Vice President.



Management Commentary

“I am very proud of the results we achieved during our first quarter as a combined company,” said Jason DiBona, Chief Executive Officer of Molekule. “Through the powerful combination of Molekule and AeroClean we are executing on the immense opportunities available in the rapidly growing IAQ industry. We believe our integration is proceeding exceptionally well with Q1 2023 revenue of $8.3 million exceeding our guidance for the quarter. We also provided guidance for sequential, organic revenue growth of approximately 45% for Q2 2023. Additionally, we are well on target to deliver substantially improved Q2 2023 EBITDA due to a significant increase in gross profit and operating leverage.”

Mr. DiBona added, “We view innovation leadership and ease of use as a clear differentiator to capitalize on the estimated $15 billion global air purification market. By bringing together Molekule and Aeroclean, and with the addition of Aura’s sensor, software and IoT technologies, we are positioned to deliver a comprehensive, turn-key service on a subscription basis that enables customers to monitor and control IAQ from a single location on a multi-location, enterprise-wide basis. We believe our Safe Air-as-a-Service platform will empower our customers to facilitate safer air environments across various locations including school campuses, office buildings, and healthcare facilities in support of their sustainability and ESG goals.

Mr. DiBona concluded, “We’ve had a solid start to the year, and we anticipate further exciting developments as we fully integrate Aura’s technology onto our platform. Our large range of FDA-cleared premium air purification products, SaaS solutions and IoT capabilities puts us in the enviable position of being able to deliver best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We’ve strengthened our balance sheet to advance our initiatives to grow our B2B business through deployment of our software and technology platform in target industry verticals. We have already realized cost and operational synergies from the Molekule Merger, identified additional synergies to be implemented and will continue to evaluate the cost structure of the combined business following the completion of the proposed merger with Aura. Through optimization and integration of our combined operations, we intend to accelerate the development of software solutions driving sales growth and margin expansion through recurring revenues from our service offerings and sales of consumables. We are committed to our mission to foster cleaner indoor air everywhere and to execute on our goal to become the leading provider of indoor air quality solutions.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were approximately $8.3 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred approximately $13.7 million of selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses. SG&A expenses were primarily driven by salaries and wages (approximately $3.8 million), legal fees and public company costs (approximately $2.8 million), stock-based compensation (approximately $1.5 million), sales and marketing (approximately $1.4 million) and rent expense (approximately $0.9 million). On an adjusted basis to exclude one-time costs of approximately $2.0 million, SG&A was approximately $11.6 million.

The change in fair value of the warrant liability was a non-cash gain of approximately $1.7 million resulting from a decrease in the fair value of the warrant liability.

Our net loss was approximately $9.9 million, or $0.35 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On an adjusted basis to exclude approximately $2.0 million of one-time costs, net loss was approximately $7.9 million, or $0.27 per share.

Total current assets were approximately $40.5 million and total current liabilities were approximately $20.4 million as of March 31, 2023. Net working capital as of March 31, 2023, was approximately $20.1 million. Cash was approximately $7.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. With the largest range of proprietary, FDA-cleared air purification devices on the market, Molekule is providing consumers, business owners and medical professionals with hardware and software solutions to better understand and improve indoor air quality. Its Air Pro, Air Mini+ and Pūrgo™ purification devices can be applied to virtually any indoor space, including homes, classrooms, offices, hospitals and more. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://investors.molekule.com/.

Financial Statements





MOLEKULE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 7,285,691 $ 22,062,657 Other current assets 33,179,061 2,722,296 Total current assets 40,464,752 24,784,953 Non-current assets 88,019,131 4,373,933 Total assets $ 128,483,883 $ 29,158,886 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 20,386,508 $ 4,562,253 Non-current liabilities 44,358,782 4,893,431 Total liabilities 64,745,290 9,455,684 Total equity 63,738,593 19,703,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 128,483,883 $ 29,158,886







MOLEKULE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Product revenues $ 8,349,422 $ 6,733 Cost of sales 4,674,259 3,764 Gross profit 3,675,162 2,969 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 13,665,614 2,142,224 Research and development 243,779 531,483 Total operating expenses 13,909,393 2,673,707 Loss from operations (10,234,231 ) (2,670,738 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,726,000 — Interest expense (1,248,677 ) — Other expense (176,498 ) — Total other income 300,825 — Loss before income tax benefit (9,933,406 ) (2,670,738 ) Income tax benefit — 92,774 Net loss $ (9,933,406 ) $ (2,577,964 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 28,889,604 13,877,636





MOLEKULE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash flows used in operating activities (16,044,027 ) (1,827,477 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities 2,554,919 (28,075 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities (171,968 ) - Net increase in cash (13,661,076 ) (1,855,552 ) Cash, beginning of period 22,062,657 19,629,649 Cash, end of period $ 8,401,581 $ 17,774,097 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Cash paid for interest $ 1,247,267 - Supplemental schedule investing activities: Net asset acquired from Molekule, Inc. $ 52,466,073 $ -



