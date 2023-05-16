PR Newswire

Noochies! samples are shipping out to retailers, distributors and early adopters across North America

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is delighted to announce that it has begun shipping initial sample products of Noochies! Pet foods and treats to early adopters across North America.

Samples are being shipped ahead of a general launch this summer. Both Noochies! dog food and treats are available for sampling to early adopters.

Noochies! Dinner, a freeze dried blend of the company's high-protein Bmmune™ Nutritional Yeast and functional plant-based ingredients, is a complete nutrition, minimally processed dog food. It can be served directly into a dog's bowl, used as a complete nutrition health boost topper or, with added water or broth, a wet food. It's the first commercially available food to have no kibble, soy legumes, GMOs or meat!

Noochies! Freeze Dried Dog Snacks are a high-protein, limited ingredient treat for dogs of all life stages. They contain ~44-52% protein per bite and have only one single ingredient, Bmmune™ Nutritional Yeast. Bmmune™ also provides bioactive ingredients shown to aid in digestion and protein absorption.

Noochies! pet products are produced through a combination of cell culturing and a novel freeze dry method, in which foods are not processed by conventional methods such as extrusion, but are broken down into ingredients through the culturing process.

To secure Noochies! in advance, interested customers and retail distributors can take part in the ongoing pre-order campaign via the Noochies! Website at: https://www.noochies.co/ .

Management Commentary

"I am pleased to begin shipping samples out to excited customers and early adopters in advance of our general launch. This will be one of many releases coming this year." said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT Food Science.

"I'm thrilled to start our sample program for Noochies! – sampling is the best way to earn our consumer's trust", said Joshua Errett, VP of Product at CULT Food Science. "And it's our first chance to share with pet parents what we already know, that our super savoury Noochies treats are the most nutritious, sustainable snacks on the market."

Service Provider Engagement

The Company has also engaged Outside the Box Capital ("OTB"), an arm's length party to the Company, to perform digital marketing services for a two month period. The Company has agreed to pay OTB USD$50,000 for the services. The compensation paid by the Company for the services does not include securities or options to purchase securities of the Company.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information:

