Enabling Bio-Techne's gold-standard RNAscope ISH technology with Imaging Mass Cytometry detection to accelerate multiomic interrogation of health and disease.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities today announced the expansion of the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope™ in situ hybridization (ISH) portfolio with the release of a RNAscope multiomic workflow for the Standard BioTools Hyperion™ Imaging System.

"Multiomic spatial imaging using the Hyperion Imaging System has the potential to guide the development of tissue architectural maps of health and disease in unprecedented detail and comprehensiveness," said Daniel Schulz, Senior Research Associate at the University of Zurich. "The ability to link transcript, protein, and signaling networks in tissues with spatial resolution will enable assessment of drug efficacy, discovery of novel routes for intervention, and identification of informative biomarkers, and thus has the potential to become a pillar for precision medicine approaches in the future."

RNAscope is the gold-standard for in situ hybridization, trusted by researchers around the globe, with a rapidly growing list of over 8,000 peer reviewed publications. With over 45,000 catalog probes available and fast, expert custom probe design capabilities, researchers have the flexibility to interrogate their genes of interest across a wide array of tissues at industry leading specificity and single-molecule sensitivity to address a variety of diseases.

The new RNAscope HiPlex12 Flex Kit enables visualization of highly multiplexed RNA biomarkers using the Hyperion XTi or earlier models of the Hyperion Imaging System. This system enables simultaneous detection and accurate quantification of 40-plus biomarkers from any tissue sample in a single imaging step using Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™). Providing a simple and easy method to incorporate prelabelled and user-conjugated Maxpar Antibodies from Standard BioTools during sample preparation, the new multiomic workflow will enable researchers to illuminate changes in cell phenotypes and function across a wide range of diseases using standard formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue pathology slides.

"We are thrilled that Imaging Mass Cytometry, with the fastest sample-to-answer workflow available for high-plex imaging, now can complement its leading protein-mapping capability with RNA to significantly expand the menu of the targets that can be visualized in a single scan," said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and CEO of Standard BioTools. "Merging two gold standard technologies ultimately offers a significantly expanded toolset for the acceleration of translational and clinical research."

"Empowering the research community with best in class multiomic spatial imaging solutions using RNAscope technology is central to our long-term growth strategy," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "We are excited to expand the utility of RNAscope to include Imaging Mass Cytometry to enable more researchers to uncover new multiomic insights and advance the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics."

Multiomic results using RNAscope on the Hyperion Imaging System will be presented on May 19th at the 12th Annual CyTOF Summit and on May 22nd at the Congress for the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (CYTO) held in Montreal, Canada.

CYTO Commercial Tutorial Presentation: See More in Spatial Context: Simultaneous Multiplexed Co-Detection of RNA and Protein for Multi-Omic Tissue Imaging with RNAscope and Imaging Mass Cytometry. May 22, 2023. 12:15p.m., Room 511E, Palais des congrès de Montréal.

CYTO Poster Presentation: High-Plex Co-Detection of RNA and Protein to Explore Tumor-Immune Interactions Ultilizing RNAscope with Imaging Mass Cytometry. May 22, 2023. 5:00 p.m.,

Hall 210, Board 5, Palais des congrès de Montréal.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

Bio-Techne Investor Contact :
David Clair,
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
612-656-4416
[email protected]

