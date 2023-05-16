COMSCORE'S LOCAL MARKET MEASUREMENT SELECTED BY WBNX-TV AS ITS TELEVISION CURRENCY IN THE CLEVELAND MARKET

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2023

Local TV measurement leader continues growth with the signing of independent television station WBNX, owned by Winston Broadcasting Network

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR) – a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media — and WBNX-TV, an independent station focused on serving the Cleveland and Akron communities, today announced a new local market television measurement agreement that will see WBNX use Comscore's local TV currency as an additional source to sell and post advertising buys.

"Comscore's local measurement provides WBNX and our advertisers the ability to see the true viewing behaviors from our community," said Lori Bruch, WBNX General Manager. "With Comscore's consistent and reliable data set, we are confident that we will be able to attract more advertisers and that we will be able to showcase our audience strengths like never before."

"WBNX serves the Akron and Cleveland communities with a diverse programming content that provides advertisers an opportunity to reach their consumers with a powerful emotional connection through the television art of sight, sound and motion," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer at Comscore. "We welcome WBNX to Comscore's growing local station roster and look forward to our partnership."

Comscore recently announced the expansion of its "Pulse" TV measurement solution, which provides agencies, brands and media companies with 48-hour TV measurement nationally and in all 210 U.S. local media markets. A leader in local TV measurement, Comscore measurement allows the media industry to perform in-flight optimization for all campaigns for brands, agencies and sell-side partners.

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

