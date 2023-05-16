PeopleReady Named One of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms by Forbes

TACOMA, Wash., May 16, 2023

Staffing giant PeopleReady once again ranks in top ten on list of 150 temporary staffing firms

TACOMA, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady is proud to announce that it has been ranked No. 8 on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms for the second consecutive year. In addition, the staffing giant was named a Best Professional Recruiting Firm for 2023 by Forbes.

"In this evolving world of work, we continue to reimagine what's possible as we strive to put work and workforces more easily within reach," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "Being recognized as a leading provider of staffing solutions is an honor and great validation of our team's commitment to service excellence and to furthering our mission to connect people and work."

As a leader in the staffing industry, PeopleReady has been dedicated to connecting people and work for over 30 years. With its unparalleled geographic footprint, PeopleReady gives businesses quick and convenient access to workers with the right skills and experience—dispatching over 226,000 temporary associates a year for customers across a wide range of industries.

Forbes' Best Temp Staffing Firms list is an annual ranking of the top 150 staffing firms in the United States that focus on matching job candidates with employers for temporary and contract positions. The final selections were based on survey responses from more than 5,200 external recruiters, HR or hiring managers and job seekers with recent experience working with a recruiting firm.

View the full list of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms 2023 here.

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady connected over 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

SOURCE PeopleReady

