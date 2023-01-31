Biopharmas Boost Marketing Effectiveness by 23% by Synchronizing Digital Media with Field Engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2023

New Veeva trends report shows significant opportunity to improve impact as only 27% of HCPs receive both advertising and field communications within three months

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the latest Veeva 2023 Trends in HCP Omnichannel Engagement Report. Findings show synchronizing digital marketing with biopharma field engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) increases marketing effectiveness by 23%. The report uncovers there is a large opportunity to improve impact as only 27% of HCPs engaged with the field also see digital advertising within a three-month timeframe.

Aggregated media measurement and health data from Veeva Crossix and field activity from Veeva CRM, the report reveals:

  • Combining marketing and sales activities within three months drives greater impact. Brands whose field teams engaged HCPs within three months of digital advertising increased marketing effectiveness by 23%.
  • Synchronizing field force and digital promotion creates opportunity. More than 70% of brand interaction with HCPs is unsynchronized, providing opportunities to increase effectiveness with timely coordination of field engagements and digital advertising.
  • Pairing digital marketing with field activity increases brand touchpoints. Campaigns reaching HCPs through both types generated eight additional digital brand touchpoints on average per month.

"In light of new trends in patient and HCP behavior, marketing and field teams need to align and drive omnichannel experiences," said Sarah Caldwell, general manager of Veeva Crossix Analytics. "Companies that strategically synchronize marketing initiatives with field activity will drive more relevant HCP conversations and increase the impact of their brand promotions."

The report analyzes new Veeva Crossix advertising and CRM data from January to December 2022. Veeva Crossix measures marketing effectiveness across direct-to-consumer (DTC) and HCP marketing for more than 230 life sciences brands in the U.S., including 14 of the top 15 global biopharma companies. CRM software tracks more than 80% of all field force calls in the U.S.

To read the full Veeva 2023 Trends in HCP Omnichannel Engagement Report visit: veeva.com/trendsHCPomnichannelreport

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As aPublic Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

