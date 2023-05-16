PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on June 13, 2023 from 12:30 - 4:00 p.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

IAS's senior leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the business and discuss its strategy and vision. The agenda will also include product demonstrations and guest experts.

Advanced registration for the in-person event is required and space is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact IAS investor relations to register at [email protected].

The event, along with supporting materials, may be accessed live or via an archived replay available on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

