Generac Named to Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

34 minutes ago
PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 16, 2023

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that it has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek.

The list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity was identified through a review of publicly available data and interviews with HR professionals. Additionally, companies with over 1,000 employees completed an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees. A total of over 350,000 company reviews were submitted. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at their own companies and others they were familiar with.

"Our diverse workforce is one of our greatest strengths as a company, bringing innovation, creativity and a more inclusive and welcoming environment," said Rhonda Matschke, executive vice president of Human Resources at Generac. "Generac's recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity is a well-deserved acknowledgment of the great people who make up our company."

Generac was recognized in the Energy, Resources and Industrials category, one of the six industry categories in Newsweek's inaugural list. In total, 1,000 companies were recognized, including 219 in the Energy, Resources and Industrials category.

Generac is committed to continuing and expanding upon DE&I efforts in the workplace. As a Company, Generac aims to foster a culture of diversity and engagement, while supporting achievement, equity, inclusivity, and good corporate citizenship globally. For more information, visit www.generac.com.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected]
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

favicon.png?sn=CG01038&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-named-to-newsweeks-2023-list-of-americas-greatest-workplaces-for-diversity-301825342.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

