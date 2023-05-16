Platts of S&P Global Commodity Insights Launches First-of-Type Daily Price Assessments for North America Renewable Natural Gas

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis, data and benchmark prices for commodities, energy and energy transition markets, has announced the launch of new first-of-type daily Platts North America Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) price assessments, with the aim of bringing price transparency to this emerging market. Renewable natural gas is methane-rich biogas emitted from sources such as animal manure, landfills and sewage that has been captured and processed to produce pipeline-quality natural gas.

Production of US renewable natural gas has grown steadily since its inclusion in the federal Renewable Fuel Standard and interest in RNG will continue to expand as companies seek to reduce their carbon footprint. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights' Planning Scenario forecasts, renewable natural gas supply will grow threefold to 2030, and as much as fivefold, according to its more ambitious Fast Transition outlook to 2050.

California is the first state in the US to adopt a renewable gas standard and is a key consumer of renewable natural gas. The California transportation fuels market historically has been considered the market of choice for RNG sellers across North America, with the stacked combination of the state's Low Carbon Fuel Standard and federal Renewable Fuel Standard credits providing a "price to beat" for other buyers.

Platts has launched two RNG price assessments: One that reflects California transport fuels market incentives where the transacted gas is consumed within California, and another that reflects RNG supplied to consumers outside of California and thus does not include those additional state-level incentives. The new Platts price assessments reflect the premium that pipeline quality RNG receives over pipeline-quality fossil natural gas, delivered on a spot basis in North America, with a pathway that has a carbon intensity (CI) of 45 *:

  • Platts North America RNG (California) -- assessment reflects the price premium for renewable natural gas sold into and purchased in California
  • Platts North America RNG Premium (Excl. California) – assessment reflects the price premium for renewable natural gas sold and purchased outside of California

US_RNG_transportation_fuel_production.jpg

Alan Hayes, Head of Energy Transition Pricing, S&P Commodity Insights, said: "We believe our new Platts RNG assessments bring much needed price transparency to this nascent and growing market, and we see the demand for renewable natural gas pricing information continuing to grow, as RNG becomes ever more important as a component of the energy transition."

Platts will also publish the North America renewable natural gas carbon intensity value per point, which represents the change in value of the North America RNG Premium based on a one-point decrease in the carbon intensity of the production pathway.

Mark Callahan, Director Americas Natural Gas Pricing, S&P Commodity Insights, said: "Renewable natural gas is one of the solutions market participants have to reduce methane emissions and carbon intensity. Having this new price information will allow companies to better value their RNG portfolios on a daily basis regardless of production pathway or location."

The assessments may be found in S&P Global Commodity Insights products and services, including: Platts Gas Daily, Americas Natural Gas Alert pages, Platts Dimensions Pro, and in the Platts price database.

*The CI of 45 was chosen to reflect a typical CI for landfill-derived RNG, the most commonly available type of RNG currently on the market

Media Contacts:
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]
EMEA: Paul Sandell + 44 (0)7816 180039, [email protected]
Asia and India: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating Energy Transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights' coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

SP_Global_Commodity_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE00339&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platts-of-sp-global-commodity-insights-launches-first-of-type-daily-price-assessments-for-north-america-renewable-natural-gas-301825631.html

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE00339&Transmission_Id=202305160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE00339&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.