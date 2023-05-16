Markel Corporation to change name to Markel Group Inc.

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it will change its name to Markel Group Inc. on Friday, May 26. The company is making the change to provide greater definition around the nature of their holding company, which includes three engines of insurance, investments, and a group of diverse businesses in Markel Ventures.

Markel_Group_Logo.jpg

"Over the last 93 years, Markel has evolved from a regional transportation insurer to a global Fortune 500 family of companies and investments," said Chief Executive Officer

Tom Gayner . "Given the nature of this evolution, we have used the name Markel to refer both to our specialty insurance business and our holding company. This new name for our entire group of companies will help us create greater clarity as we continue to grow each of our three engines."

Coinciding with this change, Markel Group launched a new website at mklgroup.com. The company will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker symbol MKL, and there will be no significant structural or organizational impacts.

"We chose the name Markel Group because even though we have many different businesses powered by 20,000 people around the globe, we are all part of the same team and we share the values of the Markel Style," said Gayner. "Together, our three engines form a connected system that is uniquely equipped to help our customers, colleagues, and shareholders win in the long term."

The company's global specialty insurance business will continue to operate under the name Markel, as it has for nearly a century. Its primary website will remain markel.com.

About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit mklgroup.com to learn more.

favicon.png?sn=PH00370&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-corporation-to-change-name-to-markel-group-inc-301824784.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH00370&Transmission_Id=202305160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH00370&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.