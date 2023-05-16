Proxy Voting Gets Easier for Investors with New Tech Enhancements in Broadridge's ProxyVote™ App

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023

New features include the option to pre-set voting preferences, easy access to relevant sections of meeting materials, vote confirmations, and updates on meeting results

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To make it easier and more transparent for retail investors to participate in corporate governance and vote their proxies, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced enhancements to its ProxyVote App. The new features help investors to view relevant information more easily and quickly on proxy proposals, preset their voting preferences on topics that matter most to them, see their votes counted as cast, and receive automatic updates on final results.

Broadridge_Financial_Solutions_Inc.jpg

"We surpassed an important milestone with over 16.3 billion shares voted on ProxyVote.com, including mobile and our ProxyVote App, up 64% year over year, representing 22% of total voted shares," noted Swatika Rajaram, Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Proxy and Post Sale at Broadridge. "Broadridge is committed to enabling better financial lives. By expanding sophisticated tools, that are currently available to institutional investors to retail investors, including ProxyVote.com and the ProxyVote App, we are making it easier for all investors to learn and participate in the corporate governance process."

New Preset Voting Preferences
For the first time ever, individual investors can preset voting instructions in advance of shareholder meetings. The ProxyVote App provides an easy way for them to specify how they want to vote on common types of proposals, including elections of directors and say-on-pay, among others. Their preferences are indicated when they receive their ballots. They can easily view proxy information and make changes before they click to cast their vote.

Updates on Meeting Results
The ProxyVote App updates investors with their vote detail during the meeting and with the final vote results once the meeting has concluded.

Vote Confirmation
ProxyVote.com and the ProxyVote App both confirm votes once submitted, providing shareholders with even greater levels of assurance and trust that their votes are counted as cast.

Director and Proposal Deep Links
Shareholders can easily access proxy information, including direct links to Directors up for election or proposals on the agenda. This provides quick access to detailed information for more informed voting.

ProxyVote App Enables Pass-through Voting
There is growing interest by asset managers to receive voting indications from their investors for the underlying equities that make up the investment funds. This is referred to as client directed or "pass-through" voting. The enhancements launched in Broadridge's ProxyVote App are a foundation for enabling pass-through voting by individual investors.

Ease of Use Through Multiple Platforms
Broadridge is the only proxy service provider to have an app in the market that allows investors to submit their votes and confirm that their vote has been tabulated. The ProxyVote App is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Broadridge also provides the flexibility for investors to vote on the platforms of their choosing including broker apps, online via www.proxyvote.com, by phone, mail or virtually at annual meetings. To learn more, check out the ProxyVote App resource page.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Media Contact:
Tatjana Kulkarni
+1 203-285-0766
[email protected]

Broadridge_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY00770&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proxy-voting-gets-easier-for-investors-with-new-tech-enhancements-in-broadridges-proxyvote-app-301825213.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY00770&Transmission_Id=202305160700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY00770&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.