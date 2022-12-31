Birmingham Legion FC to Host Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC on May 24 at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 16, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready, Birmingham? Witness history in the making as Legion FC takes on Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC at home in Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. The match is set for Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Mark your calendars and get your tickets today!

This is a historic moment for Birmingham Legion FC, as it's the first time the club will face a Major League Soccer team in a competitive game. If Legion FC takes home the win on May 24, Protective Stadium will also host a quarterfinal Round of Eight matchup.

"This is a special moment for Birmingham and Alabama professional sports, and we need your help to make this an unforgettable match. With Legion FC hosting MLS's Charlotte FC, Major League Soccer and US Soccer will all have their eyes on Birmingham. Help us break the all-time attendance record for professional soccer in the State of Alabama." said President/GM Jay Heaps.

Any local, state, and national press are welcome to join Birmingham Legion FC's front office, sponsors, ownership group, and team at the "Major League in the Magic City" media day presented by Protective on May 17, at Protective Stadium's Club Section at 12:30pm. To reserve your inclusion for this event, please RSVP to Allison Ferrell at [email protected].

Media Contact: Tim Sullivan, Birmingham Legion FC, 205-600-3944 [email protected].

