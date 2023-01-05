FLUENT Moves U.S. Headquarters to Tampa, Florida

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced it is moving its headquarters from Miami to the Westshore District of Tampa, Florida. Over the next four months, the Company plans to create more than 30 new jobs in administration, finance, human resources, marketing, sales, operations and other key roles, with an average salary of $100K.

"We're extremely grateful to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council ("EDC") and the Tampa community as a whole for welcoming us with open arms," said FLUENT CEO Robert Beasley. "Our ultimate goal with this relocation is to connect the brain with the heart of the Company and centralize our workforce. Tampa is already a major hub for our cultivation and production facilities, and we continue to be impressed with the city's large talent pool, business-friendly policies and overall quality of life. We believe our relocation is not only the best decision for our employees and culture, but a smart, fiscally responsible decision for the Company's shareholders. We look forward to providing good-paying jobs to the Tampa community as FLUENT further scales its operations in Florida."

"FLUENT has already had a presence in the Tampa Bay Region and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the Company's headquarters to our own backyard," said Angel Gonzalez, chair of the Tampa Bay EDC and regional president of SouthState Bank. "Listed as the best place to live in the Sunshine State, we are proud to be the new home for FLUENT's global HQ, and look forward to working closely with the Company's leadership team to establish strong talent pipelines, connect transitioning employees with the local community and ensure that the Company's relocation is seamless."

Earlier this year when Forbes[1] compared Florida metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria including home affordability, employment and community well-being, Tampa was listed as the best place to live in Florida. The Forbes ranking cited the region's many positive aspects for young adults and families, pristine beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and access to major sports teams, history museums and platforms promoting the arts.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

About the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council

The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is the lead designated economic development agency for Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. Established in 2009 as a partnership between the public sector and private corporate investors, the EDC works to advance a diversified local economy that is beneficial to all by attracting, expanding and retaining quality employers, a talented workforce and investment, focusing within targeted industry sectors, including Corporate Headquarters, Financial and Professional Services, Information Technology, Life Science and Health Care, Defense and Security, Distribution and Logistics, and Manufacturing. The EDC exists because of the generous support of more than 100 corporations, Hillsborough County, and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. For more information, visit www.tampabayedc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Patrick Maddox
501-680-5220
[email protected]

Laura Fontanills
813-518-2648
[email protected]

[1] Josh Patoka, Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023, Forbes, January 5, 2023.

favicon.png?sn=VA01084&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluent-moves-us-headquarters-to-tampa-florida-301825270.html

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA01084&Transmission_Id=202305160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA01084&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.