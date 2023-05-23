ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today announced the launch and its lead sponsorship of The Coyne Prize, an annual award and grant named after bestselling golf author and podcast host Tom Coyne. The prize recognizes storytellers who are creating the most compelling narratives around the game of golf.

Applications are open to all golf writers, filmmakers, and digital content creators. A panel of golf and creative industry professionals will decide the winners, who will be honored at an annual awards dinner hosted by Stifel and receive a monetary grant and editorial mentorship. While the inaugural 2023 Coyne Prize will focus solely on an amateur creator category (under $5,000 in lifetime earnings), a professional division will be added in future years.



“We have become a firm where success meets success – one that attracts successful individuals and partners, recognizes up-and-coming successes, and helps others achieve success,” said David Schick, a Vice Chairman at Stifel, and a Co-Creator of The Coyne Prize. “By recognizing and celebrating the best storytelling in golf, The Coyne Prize endeavors to encourage, promote, and advance the careers of both new and established voices in the game, and we are proud to be associated with this effort.”

Mr. Coyne is a renowned and award-winning author of the New York Times bestsellers A Course Called America, A Course Called Ireland and A Course Called Scotland, as well as Paper Tiger and the novel A Gentleman’s Game, which was named one of the best 25 sports books of all time by The Philadelphia Daily News and later adapted into a motion picture. Mr. Coyne also serves as a podcast host and senior editor for The Golfer’s Journal, and has contributed to Golf Magazine, Golfweek, Sports Illustrated, and The New York Times.

“Storytelling is integral to the appeal of golf,” said Mr. Coyne. “Good golf stories are as important as good golf shots when it comes to bringing both elite players and hobbyists back to the course. I am indebted to the game for giving me a lifetime of stories to share and am honored to partner with Stifel to help provide a new wave of golf storytellers with the tools and support structure needed for success.”

“Tom’s devotion to both the physical and intellectual elements of golf, together with his strong desire to promote the next generation of golf storytellers, aligns with our core principles at Stifel and served as the inspiration for the launch of The Coyne Prize,” added Nathaniel Stone, a Managing Director at Stifel and Co-Creator of The Coyne Prize. “We are thrilled to launch the award and grant in partnership with Tom to discover and honor new and experienced golf writers and content creators.”

Stifel has an established history of supporting golf through professional sponsorships and nonprofit opportunities. The firm has served as an individual sponsor for several professional golfers on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, as well as a presenting partner of the telecast of the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships. In addition, Stifel is also a sponsor of both the ANNIKA Award, which annually recognizes the most outstanding female collegiate golfer, and the Fred Haskins award, an achievement that honors the player of the year in college men’s golf.

More details on The Coyne Prize, together with application parameters and deadlines for the 2023 award, can be found at www.coyneprize.org.



