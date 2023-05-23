CNA Recognized for Setting the Example for P&C Insurance Industry Transformation by Insurance Technology Leader

51 minutes ago
Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) recognizes CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, for its dedication to delivering P&C insurance products and services as a Guidewire customer for the past 20 years.

First selecting Guidewire ClaimCenter in April 2003 as the technology cornerstone of an enterprise-wide initiative to enhance its claims operations, CNA deployed ClaimCenter to thousands of adjusters worldwide in 2005. This was at a time when many insurers were contemplating or were building claims systems in-house, while others were in a wait-and-see mode. CNA took action becoming not only one of Guidewire’s first customers but also part of the early group of insurers who blazed the trail, which others then followed.

The company expanded its Guidewire relationship with the selection of Guidewire PolicyCenter in 2006 to streamline its underwriting processes. CNA launched its loss-sensitive and standard workers’ compensation programs in 2016 and is now on a forward-looking journey to the cloud with the move of its specialty products and migration of PolicyCenter to Guidewire Cloud.

“We selected Guidewire ClaimCenter to help CNA’s goal of establishing a leading industry position in claim processes as well as improve customer service and enhance the accuracy and efficiency of our underwriting operations,” said Radha Kanakamedala, vice president of applications at CNA. “Guidewire has been a true supporter of CNA through our business transformation process.”

“We applaud CNA’s early vision of digital transformation to remain at the forefront of providing quality service to their policyholders,” said Guidewire Chief Executive Officer Mike Rosenbaum. “We are grateful for the trust CNA placed in Guidewire’s goal of transforming the P&C insurance industry.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2F and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005034/en/

