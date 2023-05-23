Adtran today launched a major upgrade of its Oscilloquartz aPNT%2B%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E technology suite, bringing new levels of resilience to critical network infrastructure that relies on position, navigation and timing (PNT) services. With enhancements to its core, edge and access synchronization solutions, the portfolio provides operators of telecommunications, financial networks, power grids, defense infrastructure and more with the best available protection against GNSS vulnerabilities and cyberattacks. Adtran’s timing technology now leverages more sources of accurate and reliable timing and features new capabilities to detect disturbances and assure vital PNT services.

“From 5G connectivity to air traffic control, accurate and reliable PNT services are crucial for the safety, efficiency and optimal performance of a wide range of modern applications. That’s why the enhancements we’ve made to our aPNT+™ platform are so significant. These include improved jamming and spoofing detection using a unique, highly advanced, dedicated algorithm to ensure maximum resilience against any intentional or unintentional interference,” said Igal Pinhasov, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz, Adtran. “Our upgraded portfolio is a significant step up for critical network timing. It provides unparalleled precision and reliability even in the most challenging environments, including situations where GNSS is disrupted for extended periods.”

Adtran’s OSA 5401 and 5405 access network synchronization solutions now feature the same advanced jamming and spoofing detection capabilities as its core and edge products. Additionally, the OSA 5405-MB, a compact and integrated outdoor multi-band GNSS receiver and PTP grandmaster, has been upgraded with improved multi-band capabilities. As well as satellite constellations, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and GALILEO, it now supports the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). This is critical for mobile network operators in the subcontinent, as the Indian government has ruled that smartphones must be compatible with the country’s home-grown GNSS system. Furthermore, the solution now utilizes a combination of L1 and L5 band signals to better mitigate disruption caused by environmental factors.

“Enhanced NTP functionality is another feature that makes our upgraded aPNT+™ platform even more powerful. Our standalone NTP servers can now support up to 500,000 transactions per second, providing unique NTP performance. This level of transaction handling is a significant advantage against DDoS attacks,” commented Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. “Our core and edge grandmaster clocks are also more resilient than ever. With our multi-source ePRTC combiner, they can leverage up to five independent timing sources, which can include up to three high-performance optical cesium atomic clocks, to create a single super-resilient and highly reliable clock source. Customers can select from GNSS constellations, PTP inputs, and alternative PNT sources such as STL, which uses low Earth orbit satellites, or the terrestrial-based eLORAN. Both offer extra protection against jamming and spoofing attacks while extending the 100nsec holdover period.”

