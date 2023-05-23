FICO World 23 – FICO (NYSE: FICO):

Chelsea Football Club today announced a new partnership with FICO, the world’s leading provider of analytics software, solutions and services.

FICO will be the primary official partner of the 2023-24 pre-season tour, which will see the Club’s men’s team travelling to the East Coast of the United States for a series of games.

“We’re excited about developing a strategic partnership between Chelsea and FICO. The first incarnation of this is teaming up on Chelsea's pre-season tour this Summer where we will be working closely to make a positive impact on the communities that we will be visiting,” said Tom Glick, President of Business, Chelsea FC. “We are committed to making this one of the biggest and most successful tours in the Club’s history, so are delighted to be able to partner with such an industry-leading business to help achieve that goal.”

FICO is the industry’s leading expert in transforming the way organizations use data and analytics to connect with their customers and optimize business strategies around them. More than thirty years ago, FICO created the first industry-standard FICO® Score, which continues to be the most widely used credit scoring model today and is used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders.

During the tour, Chelsea will be supporting FICO in their mission to support communities by improving financial literacy. The need is real; one in five U.S. teenage students lack basic financial literacy skills1 and 74% of teens aren’t confident in their financial knowledge. Almost the same number say they are actively seeking more information about it.

Through the Field of Financial Empowerment campaign, FICO and Chelsea will aim to raise financial literacy awareness and excitement for financial education across the United States. FICO will be holding “Score A Better Future Fundamentals” financial education workshops designed for high school students in the cities where Chelsea will be playing during the tour, including Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; and Chicago, Illinois. As well as taking part in a workshop in their home city, participants will also get the opportunity to watch the Blues in action in one of their pre-season tour fixtures.

"For over thirty years FICO has been an innovator in financial inclusion to help responsibly broaden access to credit to help consumers reach their financial hopes and dreams" said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "Financial education is a key component of our strong commitment to financial inclusion. Through Field of Financial Empowerment powered by FICO, we're proud to have the opportunity to visit several communities in the U.S. with the Chelsea Football Club to ensure that the next generation is equipped with valuable information to help drive financial success."

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and our men’s team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, the final when we beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi.

held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win all four major UEFA club competitions twice following our earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Chelsea FC Women’s team has enjoyed a huge amount of success and completed ‘the Double’ in 2022 by winning the FA Women’s Super League for the fifth time and the Women’s FA Cup for fourth time. We have also captured the FA Women’s League Cup twice as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in our future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since its opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics, AI and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at fico.com.

