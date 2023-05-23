BigCommerce Strengthens Privacy and Business Continuity Management with ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certifications

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has successfully achieved two new certifications for compliance with privacy and business continuity standards issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). These new certifications complement BigCommerce’s existing certifications for information security and reflect the company’s commitment to the security, privacy and resilience of its trusted enterprise ecommerce platform.

“At BigCommerce, we take our duty to safeguard the data of our merchants very seriously. Our achievement of both ISO 27701 and 22301 certifications illustrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring the security, privacy and resilience of our platform,” said Brian Dhatt, chief technology officer at BigCommerce. “These new certifications complement our existing certifications for information security, demonstrating our dedication to meeting the highest standards in the industry. We want our merchants and prospects to know that we are fully dedicated to securing their data, and that the BigCommerce platform is architected and operated in a secure and reliable manner.”

ISO 27701 is a leading privacy certification based on the recognized international standard for privacy information management systems, which outlines controls and processes for managing data privacy and protecting personally identifiable information. ISO 27701 certification reflects BigCommerce’s commitment to ensuring that the company does not use, disclose or retain platform personal data except as authorized by our merchants. This standard is aligned with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

ISO 23301 is a leading business resilience certification based on the recognized international standard for business continuity management systems, which outlines controls and processes for managing business resilience.

Both certifications required verification by an external auditor to confirm that BigCommerce implements and maintains a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and controls that meet the stringent requirements issued by the ISO. Qualified independent audit firm Coalfire awarded the certifications after an arduous audit of BigCommerce policies, procedures and controls against the specific requirements of ISO 27701 and 22301.

“The world’s enterprise merchants need to know they can trust their ecommerce platform,” Dhatt said. “It’s exceedingly rare for top enterprise-capable platforms to achieve both ISO 27701 and 22301 certifications.”

BigCommerce’s ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 certifications are the latest in a series of investments that BigCommerce is making to its information security, data privacy and business resiliency practices. BigCommerce has held its ISO 27001 certification since 2019, and first achieved compliance with SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 standards in 2022. BigCommerce is committed to regularly undergoing independent, qualified, third-party audits to verify the company’s information protection policies and practices meet the expectations of its most discerning customers.

Additional information about BigCommerce’s third-party certifications, and to better understand how they fit into the company’s broader data protection and business resilience strategies, is available at the BigCommerce Platform Trust Center at https://security.bigcommerce.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005370r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005370/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.