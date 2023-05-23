(TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded three new operation and maintenance (O&M) service contracts and has extended seven existing contracts. These projects have a total value of $5.4 M, bringing the Corporation’s O&M backlog to $147.7 M.

H 2 O Innovation has been awarded a new O&M contract with Rocky View County, Alberta, for a period of two years, with the option to renew for three additional periods. The Corporation has also secured two additional O&M contracts in the States of New York and Texas.

“Our new project in Alberta provides us with a great opportunity to maximize the use of our existing resources in the region and to enhance the cost efficiency of our fixed expenses. Furthermore, this project will allow us to take advantage of the operational synergies that exist across our three business pillars and that make H 2 O Innovation’s business model so unique. With 22 other plants operated by the Corporation in Alberta, we are strategically positioned to better serve our clients located in this fast-growing region,” said Frédéric Dugré, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of H 2 O Innovation.

Additionally, H 2 O Innovation has renewed several O&M contracts in the Hudson Valley, in the State of New York, as well as in the Northeastern United States. One of these contracts is with the City of Lincoln, New Hampshire, and has been extended for an additional period of five years.

