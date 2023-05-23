onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that under a new strategic agreement, it will provide Kempower with onsemi+EliteSiC+MOSFETs+and+diodes for scalable electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The ongoing collaboration between the two companies enables Kempower’s suite of EV charging solutions with a variety of power semiconductor technologies, including onsemi’s EliteSiC. These devices will be used in the Active AC-DC front-end and in the primary and secondary DC-DC converters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005399/en/

onsemi to provide EliteSiC MOSFETs and diodes for Kempower’s Satellite DC fast charger (pictured), © Kempower.

By incorporating onsemi’s EliteSiC MOSFET technology, Kempower’s EV charging solutions will benefit from superior power, performance and reliability. With low ON resistance and minimal gate and output capacitance, EliteSiC power devices exhibit lower power losses at high operating frequencies, leading to increased system efficiency and reduced end system size. These advantages translate into higher power density and greater overall reliability for Kempower’s EV charging solutions.

“onsemi EliteSiC power devices improve the efficiency and lower the size and weight of our EV charging solutions,” said Petri Korhonen, chief engineer, Kempower. “In addition, onsemi’s vertically integrated supply chain and broad portfolio of intelligent power solutions give us the stability needed to continue delivering world-class EV charging solutions to the market.”

Under the strategic agreement, Kempower will incorporate the latest EliteSiC D3 diode and M3S MOSFETs into its EV charging solutions. These chargers allow for dynamic load balancing, ensuring maximum power distribution and the best possible charging experience for drivers. Kempower charging solutions are cloud-connected and scalable, giving the modularity that allows fleet and charging point operators to scale their systems in line with demand.

“Our strength in manufacturing and resilient SiC supply chain assure Kempower that we will deliver high-quality products in the agreed-upon volumes today and in the future,” said Asif Jakwani, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, onsemi. “Incorporating highly reliable power devices leads to the dependable and durable EVCs that Kempower and its customers expect every time.”

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005399/en/