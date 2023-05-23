Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Conference.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the J.P.Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service commerce industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

