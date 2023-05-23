Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces new updates to its cloud-and-software-enabled platform that allow broadband marketers to easily execute highly effective campaigns that grow revenue within their existing coverage areas. The award-winning Calix+Marketing+Cloud (Marketing Cloud) gives broadband service providers (BSPs) easy access to sophisticated marketing intelligence. New automation in Marketing Cloud identifies subscribers who need service upgrades, and an existing integration+with+Mailchimp means BSPs can quickly engage with those subscribers. Idaho-based Cambridge+Telephone+Company (CTC) recently leveraged Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp to run targeted+campaigns that increased their customer lifetime value 25 percent in only six months. Additionally, with the new Calix Web Builder in the award-winning Calix+Market+Activation program, broadband marketers can create beautiful campaign web pages in minutes while saving thousands of dollars in web development. Thanks to continued innovation on the Calix platform, broadband marketers have everything they need to quickly launch highly effective campaigns that grow revenue.

Calix continues to enhance the power of Marketing Cloud to allow broadband marketers to adopt a simple model for planning and executing fully integrated omnichannel campaigns. These latest updates, available to Calix-partnered BSPs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, make it simple for marketers to generate revenue while improving subscribers’ experiences. Using Marketing Cloud and the Market Activation Program, BSPs can now:

Leverage automated workflows to quickly launch successful service upgrade campaigns. Marketing Cloud now identifies and triggers an automated workflow directly in Mailchimp for subscribers hitting their service limits. This enables broadband marketers to go live with service upgrade campaigns immediately, increasing efficiency for even the smallest teams. The results are elevated subscriber experiences, reduced churn, and increased revenue.

Improve campaign performance with enhanced campaign monitoring and tracking. New updates to Marketing Cloud make it easier for even the smallest broadband marketing team to track specific campaigns. Updates include a new campaign audience filter and the ability to explore analytics for pre-existing campaigns.

Build beautiful campaign web pages in minutes. In addition to the new batch of creative assets added to the Market Activation program, Calix launched a new website builder to further simplify digital marketing for customers. With more than 20 pre-built pages and over 10,000 designs to choose from, BSPs can build beautiful, high-quality web pages—with no coding expertise required—in minutes.

With guidance from Calix+Customer+Success+Services, CTC ran a series of marketing campaigns with messaging encouraging service tier upgrades for new managed services. Specifically, CTC introduced subscribers to Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E®, for home network protection, and Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E®, for advanced network controls. Leveraging Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp, the BSP achieved a click-through rate more than 10 times the industry average and a 12 percent conversion rate on their service upgrade campaign. They also grew subscribers benefiting from ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ by 174 percent in one year.

“Continuous innovation from Calix has proven instrumental to CTC’s growth and success over the past several years,” said Chad Albright, marketing director at CTC. “Increased automation to simplify service upgrade campaigns combined with time saved by accessing pre-made assets in the Market Activation program will further my team’s ability to drive revenue growth for the business. This is yet another way the Calix platform enables us to be proactive and improve subscribers’ experiences. We look forward to working with Calix to bring new value to our subscribers for years to come.”

Marketing Cloud was recently recognized by the world’s premier business awards, the Stevie® Awards—winning for Marketing+Disruptor+of+the+Year (with Jade+Communications) Best+Business+Technology+Pivot, and Best+Cloud+Platform. The prestigious awards honor Calix alongside some of the most widely recognized and innovative companies in the world.

“Broadband marketers face incredible opportunity to lead their organization’s transformation,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “With Calix innovation, they can easily achieve new milestones for their campaigns. This quarterly release is focused on delivering intelligent marketing automation that enables BSPs around the world to run highly effective, targeted marketing campaigns. By taking advantage of this innovation, BSPs can encourage service tier upgrades to further grow the value of their business. With the new web page builder, BSPs can also produce beautiful creative assets, and customize them under their own brand. By doing so, they can convey the extraordinary value they deliver to their subscribers and communities. With this latest launch, we are excited to further enable BSP marketers to grow the value of their business so they can continue to compete and win their markets.”

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calix.com%2Fpages%2Ftrademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

