Kopin Corporation (“Kopin””) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer, today announced Mr. Iwan Dodd has joined Kopin in the role of Vice President, Business Development.

“Iwan brings over 30 years of experience in business development with a deep knowledge of microdisplays used in the night vision systems for defense and Aerospace. I am delighted and excited to have him join Kopin – he has a great understanding of our products and customers which will greatly accelerate his contributions to Kopin,” said Bill Maffucci, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy.

Iwan joins Kopin from Gooch & Housego (G&H) where he was Group Vice President North America & Canada Business Development & Sales, Aerospace & Defense.

“I am very excited to join Kopin as I have had extensive experience with its product portfolio and know the Company to be highly respected in the industry. I worked with Kopin for over 20 years, watching them grow from a microdisplay company to a provider of complex optical assemblies, which are critical for today’s military,” said Iwan Dodd.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

