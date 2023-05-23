DRAPER, Utah, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY), the nation’s largest health savings account (HSA) custodian, has released Sustainably Purple — the Company’s third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report on the heels of the company being ranked as the No. 1 HSA Provider in the country by Devenir Research.



“We help more Americans connect health and wealth using HSAs and other tools than any other firm, and the value we provide is enhanced as we work to make our business more sustainable,” said Jon Kessler, president and CEO of HealthEquity. “As we continue to innovate and build a path to our vision, we are also diligent in ensuring our work remains beneficial to society.”

Sustainably Purple details HealthEquity’s progress in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives over the past year and outlines new programs and policies to expand and enhance these efforts. These include creation of a new advocacy organization—PurplePAC, the implementation of two new Connections groups (employee resource groups), and an expanded analysis of HealthEquity products and services and their impact on society as a key feature in the report.

“Each year we strive to do better and build on our progress,” said Gabe Brambila, vice president, Corporate Sustainability. “I am grateful to our entire Purple team for their contributions to the report and their relentless pursuit of sustainable outcomes each day.”

HealthEquity believes the discipline around social responsibility objectives goes hand in hand with operating performance, noting two additional milestones in Sustainably Purple: being named the No. 1 HSA provider in the country, and the Company’s 20th anniversary. HealthEquity leads the HSA industry with 7.9 million accounts and more than $21 billion in assets.

“Aligning CSR objectives with business goals is helping us better serve our teammates, and our customers, while making a positive impact on society and the environment,” said Kessler. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

In addition to sharing the results of the company’s progress, the Sustainably Purple report provides disclosures for each material ESG topic by utilizing the reporting frameworks of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). By leveraging recognized ESG reporting frameworks like the GRI and SASB, it ensures this information is disclosed thoughtfully and concisely. The full report is available at: https://healthequity.com/csr-report .

